Groww's big revenue jump, but profits dip: Here's what's up

Groww, the popular investing app, just posted a 26% revenue boost for Q3 FY26—hitting ₹1,261cr. But net profit actually dropped 28% to ₹547cr, mainly because in December 2024 there was a one-time post-tax gain from the reversal of long-term leadership incentive costs that made profits look extra high.

More users and bigger market share Groww keeps getting busier: active users grew 7.5% sequentially this quarter, and total transacting users hit 20.4 million.

They're also grabbing more of the market—cash equity share jumped from 21.6% to nearly 29%, and equity derivatives climbed from 12% to over 18%.

Trading activity and assets are booming Retail derivatives trading is up a massive 45%, with daily turnover at ₹11,483cr.

Customer assets on Groww have soared by almost 40%, now topping ₹3 trillion—a sign that more people are trusting Groww with their investments.