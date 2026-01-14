Groww's big revenue jump, but profits dip: Here's what's up
Groww, the popular investing app, just posted a 26% revenue boost for Q3 FY26—hitting ₹1,261cr.
But net profit actually dropped 28% to ₹547cr, mainly because in December 2024 there was a one-time post-tax gain from the reversal of long-term leadership incentive costs that made profits look extra high.
More users and bigger market share
Groww keeps getting busier: active users grew 7.5% sequentially this quarter, and total transacting users hit 20.4 million.
They're also grabbing more of the market—cash equity share jumped from 21.6% to nearly 29%, and equity derivatives climbed from 12% to over 18%.
Trading activity and assets are booming
Retail derivatives trading is up a massive 45%, with daily turnover at ₹11,483cr.
Customer assets on Groww have soared by almost 40%, now topping ₹3 trillion—a sign that more people are trusting Groww with their investments.
Big global investment in Groww AMC
State Street just invested $65 million (about ₹580cr) in Groww AMC as part of a global partnership.
This should help Groww expand even further; plus, their adjusted EBITDA rose by 24% this year to ₹742cr.