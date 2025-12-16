Next Article
Bengaluru-based Digantara raises $50 million to boost space surveillance tech
Digantara, a Bengaluru startup, just bagged $50 million to level up its space surveillance tech and take on the global stage.
Founded in 2020, they're building homegrown hardware, software, and AI tools for governments and defense agencies—basically helping keep an eye on what's happening in space.
Big funding push and international plans
This funding round included investors such as SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and Ronnie Screwvala.
The new cash will help Digantara tackle tricky problems like space debris and traffic in low Earth orbit—a big deal as more satellites crowd the skies.
After launching their own satellite SCOT earlier this year, they're already working with countries like the US, UK, and Japan, with Europe next on their list for 2026.