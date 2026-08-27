Bengaluru-based Groww wins 'Startup of the Year' at ET 2026

Groww, the Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup, just bagged "Startup of the Year" at the ET Startup Awards 2026.

The jury highlighted how Groww stood out in a tough, highly regulated space, managing to turn a profit and pull off a successful IPO last November.

Started in 2016 by four former Flipkart execs as a direct-mutual-fund platform, Groww's journey has been all about making investing accessible.