Bengaluru-based Groww wins 'Startup of the Year' at ET 2026
Groww, the Bengaluru-based wealthtech startup, just bagged "Startup of the Year" at the ET Startup Awards 2026.
The jury highlighted how Groww stood out in a tough, highly regulated space, managing to turn a profit and pull off a successful IPO last November.
Started in 2016 by four former Flipkart execs as a direct-mutual-fund platform, Groww's journey has been all about making investing accessible.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO ₹6,632cr
Groww's parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, made headlines with its ₹6,632cr IPO, the biggest valuation yet for an Indian fintech, and now boasts 21.6 million transacting users handling ₹3Lcr in assets.
In FY26 alone, they grew revenue by 20% and profits by 14%.
Not stopping at broking, Groww now offers things like bonds, loans against securities, and more wealth tools to help users manage their money smarter.