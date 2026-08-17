Bengaluru-based NxtGen launches SpeedCloud Global claiming 39% to 48% savings

Already trusted by more than 1,000 customers (including more than 200 government departments in India), NxtGen is now eyeing global enterprises.

Their AI tools run on GPUs from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, so there's some serious tech under the hood.

CEO and managing director A S Rajgopal put it, "Today we take India's cloud to the world."

NxtGen is empanelled under the MeitY Government Community Cloud, CERT-In, and the IndiaAI Mission, and wants to be the go-to for affordable and reliable cloud solutions worldwide.