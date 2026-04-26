Bengaluru-based Snabbit nearing $50 million raise led by Susquehanna VC
Snabbit, the Bengaluru startup making it easy to book instant house-help like cleaning and laundry, is close to raising $50 million in a new funding round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital.
With so much investor interest, the company could even raise more, pushing its valuation up to $400 million.
The fresh funds will help Snabbit keep up with India's fast-growing demand for quick home services.
Snabbit completed over 1 million jobs
Big names like Mirae Asset, FJ Labs, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Bertelsmann India Investments are joining this round.
For context: Snabbit was valued at $180 million just last October and only launched in 2024.
They've already raised $55 million total and completed more than 1 million home service jobs in March alone, powered by a team of 5,000 women.
CEO Aayush Agarwal says they handle more than 10,000 jobs every day!