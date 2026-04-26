Bengaluru-based Snabbit nearing $50 million raise led by Susquehanna VC Business Apr 26, 2026

Snabbit, the Bengaluru startup making it easy to book instant house-help like cleaning and laundry, is close to raising $50 million in a new funding round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital.

With so much investor interest, the company could even raise more, pushing its valuation up to $400 million.

The fresh funds will help Snabbit keep up with India's fast-growing demand for quick home services.