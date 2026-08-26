Bengaluru-based Superhealth in talks to raise $10 million from Ronnie Screwvala
Superhealth, a Bengaluru-based healthcare startup, is reportedly in advanced talks to raise $10 million from veteran entrepreneur and investor Ronnie Screwvala.
If the deal goes through, Superhealth's valuation would jump from $30 million to $100 million, pretty impressive growth since its launch in 2024.
This would mark their fourth funding round since being founded in 2024.
Superhealth hospital backlash over live music
Co-founded by Varun Dubey, Superhealth opened its first hospital last September and offers fixed-price medical care programs powered by its own AI system, SuperOS.
Dalvir Singh Suri (Dunzo co-founder) just joined as head of operations.
The startup recently caught some heat for hosting a live music event at its hospital on August 22, a move that sparked significant backlash online.