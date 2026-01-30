Bengaluru-based The Guild secures $20.5 million in Series A funding Business Jan 30, 2026

The Guild, an aerospace startup from Bengaluru (you might know them as EtherealX before), just landed $20.5 million in Series A funding.

Big names like TDK Ventures and BIG Capital led the round, with support from Accel, Prosus Ventures, YourNest, Campus Fund, BlueHill.vc, and Riceberg.

This boost has shot their valuation up to $80.5 million—way up from $14.5 million after their 2024 seed round.