Bengaluru-based The Guild secures $20.5 million in Series A funding
The Guild, an aerospace startup from Bengaluru (you might know them as EtherealX before), just landed $20.5 million in Series A funding.
Big names like TDK Ventures and BIG Capital led the round, with support from Accel, Prosus Ventures, YourNest, Campus Fund, BlueHill.vc, and Riceberg.
This boost has shot their valuation up to $80.5 million—way up from $14.5 million after their 2024 seed round.
What's the Guild building?
They're working on Razor Crest Mk-1—a fully reusable rocket designed to launch heavy stuff into space for much less money ($500 per kg).
It can carry 24.8 tons to Low Earth Orbit or 10.8 tons to Geostationary Transfer Orbit, powered by their own Stallion and Pegasus engines.
What's next for them?
With this new funding, The Guild will speed up rocket testing at sites in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
They're aiming for a test flight in 2026 and hope to start commercial launches in 2026.
As co-founder Manu Nair put it, India is "perfectly positioned" geographically and technologically to help open up access to space.