Bengaluru CNC maker Ace Designers readies $400 million Mumbai IPO
Business
Ace Designers, a Bengaluru-based leader in CNC machine manufacturing, is gearing up for a $400 million IPO in Mumbai.
The company has started talks with investment banks and will soon pick advisers.
The offering could include both new shares and some sold by current shareholders.
Ace Designers reports over ₹28B revenue
This move comes as India's IPO scene is buzzing; this September, 61 companies raised $4.1 billion.
Ace Designers, founded back in 1979, reported more than ₹28 billion in revenue for the year ending March 2026.
With recent backing from Kotak Alternate Asset Managers to build a new plant and expand globally, Ace seems ready to take its next big step on the public stage.