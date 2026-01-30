Bengaluru: Confident Group founder Roy dies by suicide
Dr. CJ Roy, founder and chairman of Bengaluru's Confident Group, died by suicide amid reports of a raid at his Bengaluru office.
He reportedly shot himself inside his office and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police have started an investigation into the case.
Who was Roy?
Described as a Keralite or as born and raised in Bengaluru, Roy held a doctorate in business from SBS Business School, Zurich.
Before launching Confident Group, he worked at Hewlett-Packard and other Fortune 500 companies.
Under his leadership, Confident Group grew into a major player across real estate, hospitality, entertainment, aviation, education, golf, and retail in India and the Middle East.
His creative marketing moves
Roy stood out for his creative marketing moves—like promoting the brand through TV shows such as Idea Star Singer and films—which helped Confident Group gain strong brand recognition even in tough markets.