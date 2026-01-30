Bengaluru: Confident Group founder Roy dies by suicide

Who was Roy?

Described as a Keralite or as born and raised in Bengaluru, Roy held a doctorate in business from SBS Business School, Zurich.

Before launching Confident Group, he worked at Hewlett-Packard and other Fortune 500 companies.

Under his leadership, Confident Group grew into a major player across real estate, hospitality, entertainment, aviation, education, golf, and retail in India and the Middle East.