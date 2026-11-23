Bengaluru fintech Bright Money offers AI app for middle-income Americans
Bright Money, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup, has an AI-driven platform aimed at helping middle-income Americans manage their money better.
The app connects to your financial data and suggests personalized ways to tackle debt, build credit, and boost cash flow, making things like loan applications a lot less stressful.
Bright Money heading toward $100 million revenue
Since starting in 2019 with a focus on debt management, Bright Money has grown fast, now offering credit-building tools and cash-flow support.
They've built over 100 machine-learning models to give smarter financial advice and already have 2 million users (one-half paid, one-half free).
Profitable since early 2024 and heading toward $100 million in revenue, they're planning to launch a credit card in the first quarter of 2027 (and a debit card later in 2027) while keeping their sights set on the US market.