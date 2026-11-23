Since starting in 2019 with a focus on debt management, Bright Money has grown fast, now offering credit-building tools and cash-flow support.

They've built over 100 machine-learning models to give smarter financial advice and already have 2 million users (one-half paid, one-half free).

Profitable since early 2024 and heading toward $100 million in revenue, they're planning to launch a credit card in the first quarter of 2027 (and a debit card later in 2027) while keeping their sights set on the US market.