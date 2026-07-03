Bengaluru fintech ToneTag launches eKosha, smartens UPI soundboxes without smartphones

eKosha: 28 million daily, nearly $4B monthly

eKosha is already active at more than three million spots across most of India, handling 28 million daily interactions and almost $4 billion each month.

It's affordable (just ₹350 to 500 extra) and gives small businesses a handy alternative to pricey POS machines.

For banks, it cuts servicing costs by up to 60% and boosts engagement with merchants, making everyday banking way more accessible for everyone.