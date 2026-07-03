Bengaluru fintech ToneTag launches eKosha, smartens UPI soundboxes without smartphones
Business
ToneTag, a Bengaluru fintech, just rolled out eKosha, a platform that upgrades regular UPI soundboxes into smart banking helpers.
Merchants can now do things like request credit or check government schemes using simple voice commands, no smartphone or internet skills needed.
eKosha: 28 million daily, nearly $4B monthly
eKosha is already active at more than three million spots across most of India, handling 28 million daily interactions and almost $4 billion each month.
It's affordable (just ₹350 to 500 extra) and gives small businesses a handy alternative to pricey POS machines.
For banks, it cuts servicing costs by up to 60% and boosts engagement with merchants, making everyday banking way more accessible for everyone.