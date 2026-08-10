Bengaluru SpiceJet staff threaten indefinite strike over unpaid salaries
SpiceJet staff at Bengaluru airport are threatening an indefinite strike after not getting paid for three months.
Many say salary delays have been an issue since late last year, making it tough to manage finances.
On August 9, some security workers even paused work for a few hours until they were promised their pay within a day.
SpiceJet says salaries paid in stages
The airline says reports of a strike are exaggerated and that junior staff have already received May salaries, with others being paid in stages.
Employees also mentioned trouble getting official exit letters and dues like PF and gratuity because of the delays.
SpiceJet added that only senior management has a six-month notice period, not junior staff, and admitted they're facing financial pressure from rising fuel costs and shrinking market share.