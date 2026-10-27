Bengaluru startup Cent raises $15 million to expand AI radiology services
Cent, a Bengaluru-based health-tech startup, just landed $15 million in fresh funding led by Blume Ventures and South Park Commons, with some big names like former Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin joining in.
The goal? To boost their AI-powered radiology and screening tech and open more centers across major Indian cities.
Cent upgrading Medsee AI and hardware
Founded by Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND, and Arpit Garg, Cent focuses on early screenings for heart disease, cancer, neuro issues, and metabolic conditions.
With this funding, they're upgrading their bioinformatics platform for sharper diagnostics and making their Medsee AI tool even faster and more accurate.
They're also planning to grow from three centers to 7-10 in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram by mid-2027, all while working on new hardware so screenings can happen both at home and in clinics.