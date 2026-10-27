Bengaluru startup Cent raises $15 million to expand AI radiology services

Founded by Anshul Khandelwal, Shashank ND, and Arpit Garg, Cent focuses on early screenings for heart disease, cancer, neuro issues, and metabolic conditions.

With this funding, they're upgrading their bioinformatics platform for sharper diagnostics and making their Medsee AI tool even faster and more accurate.

They're also planning to grow from three centers to 7-10 in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram by mid-2027, all while working on new hardware so screenings can happen both at home and in clinics.