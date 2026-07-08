Bengaluru startup Enlife Research raises 6cr for early Alzheimer's detection
Business
Enlife Research, a Bengaluru startup, just raised ₹6 crore to build an affordable blood test that uses AI to spot Alzheimer's years before symptoms show up.
Founded by Dr. Deepak Kumaran Nair and team, its goal is to make early detection simple: no more invasive brain scans.
Enlife seeks patents and partnerships
With this funding, Enlife will grow its research team and work with IISc, NIMHANS, and CBR Bengaluru to fine-tune its tech for Indian patients.
It is aiming to partner with hospitals and labs soon, begin filing patents over the next 9-18 months, and get its test ready for real-world use.