Bengaluru startup SatSure Analytics secures ₹24.6cr for earth observation AI
SatSure Analytics, a Bengaluru startup, just scored about ₹24.6 crore from India's space regulator to develop advanced AI models for Earth observation.
The goal? To strengthen India's own tech for things like climate management, disaster response, and national security, so we don't have to rely on foreign solutions.
SatSure to join commercial satellite constellation
With this funding, SatSure plans to create AI that actually understands India's unique weather patterns, farming landscapes, and cities, something global models often miss.
Co-founder Rashmit Singh Sukhmani says it's all about building reusable intelligence tools that help people make better decisions.
Plus, the money will help SatSure join India's push for a commercial satellite constellation, backed by a big government fund aimed at growing the private space sector and making India more self-reliant in tech.