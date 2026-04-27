Bengaluru to host Future of Knowledge Work Summit on AI
Business
Bengaluru is set to host the Future of Knowledge Work Summit in June 2026, bringing together leaders and AI experts to talk about how artificial intelligence is shaking up the way companies work.
The event is all about helping organizations figure out how to make AI a real part of their day-to-day, from changing workflows to building more flexible teams.
Summit features keynotes workshops and networking
Expect keynotes and hands-on sessions focused on human-machine teamwork, plus a chance to connect with over 300 industry professionals.
The summit promises practical tips, real-world use cases, and frameworks for anyone looking to get their company ready for an AI-first future.