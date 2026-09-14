Bengaluru voice AI Arrowhead seeks Series A for global growth
Business
Arrowhead, a Bengaluru voice-AI startup, is gearing up for global growth and is now seeking Series A funding.
Cofounder and CEO Devyani Gupta says the company wants to move beyond Southeast Asia after raising $3 million in seed funding from Stellaris Venture Partners and CRED founder Kunal Shah.
Details about the new round are still under wraps.
Arrowhead handles millions of bank interactions
Founded in 2022, Arrowhead has pivoted from just analyzing conversations to building AI agents that handle millions of customer interactions for big names like Axis Bank, often outperforming human agents.
Their tech is made specifically for banks and insurance companies, with all data kept secure on servers in India.
The goal? To make financial services faster, smarter, and ready for a bigger stage.