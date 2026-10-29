Bengaluru's Ace Blend raises $9.9 million for heart and brain supplements
Business
Ace Blend, a Bengaluru startup focused on heart and brain health supplements, just raised $9.9 million from 3one4 Capital and Fireside Ventures.
The fresh funds are set to help them roll out new nutrition products by early 2027.
Ace Blend retains over 46% customers
Ace Blend stands out for its ingredient sourcing and third-party testing in European labs, a move that's helped them build trust, says Pranav Pai, managing partner at 3one4 Capital.
With exclusive tech rights in India and over 46% of customers coming back for more, the brand is making big moves in the nutrition space.