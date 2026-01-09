Bengaluru's Amagi is going public after big revenue jump Business Jan 09, 2026

Amagi, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, just filed for an IPO with SEBI after a strong first half of FY26—its revenue hit ₹705 crore, up 34.5% from last year.

Most of this growth came from its distribution and payout services, which now make up nearly all (98%) of Amagi's business.