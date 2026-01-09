Next Article
Bengaluru's Amagi is going public after big revenue jump
Business
Amagi, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, just filed for an IPO with SEBI after a strong first half of FY26—its revenue hit ₹705 crore, up 34.5% from last year.
Most of this growth came from its distribution and payout services, which now make up nearly all (98%) of Amagi's business.
Profits return as IPO details drop
After turning last year's ₹66 crore loss into a ₹6.5 crore profit this time around—despite spending more on staff and communication—Amagi seems to be on a solid path.
The IPO price band is set at ₹343-₹361 per share, and you can subscribe between January 13-16, 2026.