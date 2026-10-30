Bengaluru's Nithin N launches Kannada referral job app November 1

Bengaluru's Nithin N is launching Kannada Referral, a new job app dropping November 1.

The goal? To help Kannada-speaking job seekers find IT and non-IT roles more easily, especially since many feel overlooked in interviews.

The app also lets Kannadigas already working in IT or non-IT firms post the details of a particular job profile or vacancies in the companies and provide references to freshers and experienced candidates who apply for jobs and are Kannadigas.