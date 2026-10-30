Bengaluru's Nithin N launches Kannada referral job app November 1
Bengaluru's Nithin N is launching Kannada Referral, a new job app dropping November 1.
The goal? To help Kannada-speaking job seekers find IT and non-IT roles more easily, especially since many feel overlooked in interviews.
The app also lets Kannadigas already working in IT or non-IT firms post the details of a particular job profile or vacancies in the companies and provide references to freshers and experienced candidates who apply for jobs and are Kannadigas.
App will prioritize Kannadiga candidates
Kannada Referral will include a feature to recognize if the candidate is Kannadiga or non-Kannadiga so Kannadigas get priority.
Nithin says the app isn't about politics, just better job chances for locals.
With over 2,000 supporters online already, he's hosting a launch-day meet-up with around 500 people to gather feedback and keep improving the platform.