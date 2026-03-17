Luxury carmaker Bentley to slash over 270 jobs

Luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has announced plans to cut up to 275 jobs. The decision comes despite the company's seventh consecutive year of profitability. The cuts are part of "overall efficiency activities" as Bentley continues to invest in its Pyms Lane site for new electric models. Affected employees include management, agency, and non-manufacturing staff.

CEO statement Tough decisions for long-term business competitiveness CEO and Chairman Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser said, "We are investing at unprecedented levels in the Pyms Lane site." He highlighted recent developments such as the opening of a Design Center last July, nearly completed A1 building for battery electric vehicle (BEV) production, and an upcoming new Paint Shop. Despite these investments, he admitted to making some tough decisions for long-term business competitiveness.

Support assurance Commitment to support affected individuals Dr. Walliser assured that Bentley is committed to supporting each affected individual with care, guidance, and assistance during this transition. The company has plans for several electric models by 2030 and had announced a £2.5 billion investment at its Crewe plant back in 2022 as part of its electrification strategy.

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