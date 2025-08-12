Berger Paints sets ₹20,000cr turnover target by 2030
Berger Paints just announced a bold goal: reaching ₹20,000 crore in turnover by 2030.
CEO Abhijit Roy shared the news at their 101st Annual General Meeting today (August 12, 2025).
Even with the economy slowing down, Berger managed over 7% volume growth and better profits last year, strengthening its spot in India's organized paint market.
Berger's growth roadmap
Berger is focusing on decorative paints, construction chemicals, and industrial segments to boost its reach.
Roy reassured everyone that JSW's recent move to buy Akzo Nobel's coating business won't shake things up for Berger.
The company is leaning into innovation, digital upgrades, and expanding in cities.
They're already third in construction chemicals and waterproofing—and still lead the pack in protective coatings.
No price hikes for now
Even though some raw material prices have gone up lately, Berger isn't planning any price hikes right now.
Roy explained they're balancing things out by saving on other input costs and expect another strong year ahead as they keep an eye on demand and expenses.