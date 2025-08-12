Berger Paints sets ₹20,000cr turnover target by 2030

Berger's growth roadmap

Berger is focusing on decorative paints, construction chemicals, and industrial segments to boost its reach.

Roy reassured everyone that JSW's recent move to buy Akzo Nobel's coating business won't shake things up for Berger.

The company is leaning into innovation, digital upgrades, and expanding in cities.

They're already third in construction chemicals and waterproofing—and still lead the pack in protective coatings.