Berger Paints to start commercial production at Hindupur Sept 9
Business
Berger Paints will commence commercial production on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at its new, fully automated solvent-based paint manufacturing facility in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh.
This state-of-the-art plant can churn out 36,000 tons of paint a year and is part of an investment of more than ₹188 crore to boost the company's manufacturing game.
Berger posts ₹404cr profit, shares fall
Despite posting a solid net profit of ₹404 crore on revenues of ₹3,584 crore for June 2026, Berger Paints's stock dipped by 1.19% to ₹478.75 right before the new plant launch.
Still, with this fresh facility set to commence commercial production, the company looks set to ramp up growth and production even further.