Berkshire Hathaway invests $10 billion in Alphabet raising stake 83%
Business
Berkshire Hathaway just made a major move, investing $10 billion in Alphabet to boost its AI infrastructure.
This pushed the company's stake up by 83%, and it now holds almost 106 million shares worth about $37.8 billion as of June 30, 2026.
CEO Greg Abel said the company sees Google as a "significant player" in AI.
Warren Buffett admits Alphabet investment regret
Warren Buffett admitted he regrets not investing in Alphabet sooner, even though he praised Google back in 2012 and stayed cautious about its long-term dominance.
Now, with tech giants pouring billions into AI, Berkshire's strategy has shifted, showing real confidence that Alphabet's AI push will pay off.