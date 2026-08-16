Berkshire Hathaway raises Alphabet stake to $37.76 billion, backs homebuilders

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made some bold moves with its money.

The company massively increased its stake in Alphabet (yes, Google's parent company), snapping up roughly 48.1 million more shares this past quarter, now holding $37.76 billion as of June 30.

At the same time, it boosted its investments in US homebuilders, showing it's betting big on both tech and real estate right now.