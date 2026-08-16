Berkshire Hathaway raises Alphabet stake to $37.76 billion, backs homebuilders
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just made some bold moves with its money.
The company massively increased its stake in Alphabet (yes, Google's parent company), snapping up roughly 48.1 million more shares this past quarter, now holding $37.76 billion as of June 30.
At the same time, it boosted its investments in US homebuilders, showing it's betting big on both tech and real estate right now.
Berkshire trims stakes, buys Taylor Morrison
Berkshire didn't just buy: it also trimmed down elsewhere.
The company cut back on stocks like Kroger, Bank of America, and Capital One, plus fully exited the beverage giant Constellation Brands.
With a fresh $6.8 billion acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison and a growing focus on AI infrastructure through Alphabet, it looks like Berkshire is mixing things up to stay ahead of the curve.