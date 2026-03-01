Polymarket faces backlash for betting on Iran war
What's the story
Polymarket, a controversial prediction market platform, has been in the spotlight for allowing users to bet on the timing of US attacks on Iran. The decision has drawn criticism after the event occurred and casualties were reported. The site has faced backlash in the past too, including allegations of insider trading during Super Bowl halftime shows and over Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture.
Defense statement
Polymarket defends decision in statement
In response to the backlash, Polymarket defended its decision in a statement on its website. The company argued that prediction markets are an "invaluable" source of news and answers, especially during difficult times. The statement also took aim at traditional media and Elon Musk's X platform, claiming that prediction markets could provide answers needed by those directly affected by such events in ways these platforms could not.
Market potential
Company emphasizes belief in prediction markets' value
Polymarket's statement read, "The promise of prediction markets is to harness the wisdom of the crowd to create accurate, unbiased forecasts for the most important events to society." It added that this capability is especially valuable in challenging times like these. The company further emphasized its belief in the power of prediction markets as a tool for understanding and navigating complex global events.