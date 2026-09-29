Bewakoof's FY26 revenue up 40.5% to 243cr, losses at 87.4cr
Business
Bewakoof, the Aditya Birla Group-owned fashion site known for its cool tees and phone covers, grew its revenue by 40.5% in FY26, hitting ₹243 crore.
But even with more sales, its losses also climbed by 19.4% to ₹87.4 crore this year.
Bewakoof costs rise, Prabhkiran Singh resigns
Expenses were up: material costs rose 45.7%, marketing spend hit ₹62 crore, and depreciation jumped too.
Despite these higher costs, Bewakoof managed a slight improvement in operational efficiency.
The year also brought change at the top: co-founder Prabhkiran Singh stepped down in February 2026.