Bharat Coking Coal IPO fully subscribed in just an hour

Who's buying?

Non-institutional investors showed the most excitement, subscribing 2.25 times their quota by 10:33am.

Retail investors weren't far behind at 1.76 times, and existing shareholders joined in at 1.55 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were less active so far, with just a tiny fraction subscribed.

Before the main launch, 15 anchor investors put in ₹273 crore at the top price.