Crude oil prices climb as US steps back from Venezuela intervention

Senate reins in Trump's power, markets react to global tensions

The Senate just advanced a resolution making it harder for President Trump to take military action against Venezuela without their sign-off—a move he openly criticized, even calling out five Republican senators on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, ongoing tensions with Iran are also keeping oil prices on edge.

Commodity markets are feeling the heat too: aluminum and turmeric futures climbed, but dhaniya slipped, showing how global politics can shake up what you pay for everyday goods.