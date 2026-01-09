Crude oil prices climb as US steps back from Venezuela intervention
Oil prices saw a small boost on Friday after the US Senate advanced a resolution to limit any military action in Venezuela, calming worries about too much oil hitting the market.
Brent and WTI futures both went up by 0.68%, with Brent reaching $62.41 and WTI at $58.15 per barrel.
Senate reins in Trump's power, markets react to global tensions
The Senate just advanced a resolution making it harder for President Trump to take military action against Venezuela without their sign-off—a move he openly criticized, even calling out five Republican senators on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, ongoing tensions with Iran are also keeping oil prices on edge.
Commodity markets are feeling the heat too: aluminum and turmeric futures climbed, but dhaniya slipped, showing how global politics can shake up what you pay for everyday goods.