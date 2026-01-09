Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Quick rundown

The IPO is open till January 13. Share allotment happens on January 14, with BSE/NSE listing set for January 16. There's already some excitement in the gray market—shares are trading at a premium of about ₹11.5, hinting at a possible listing price near ₹34.5 (almost 50% above the top offer price).

What does Bharat Coking Coal actually do?

Bharat Coking Coal, incorporated in 1972, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

As of September 30, 2025, BCCL operated 34 mines mainly in the Jharia coalfields in Jharkhand and Raniganj in West Bengal.

They supply coking coal (the stuff used in steelmaking), non-coking coal, and washed coal—basically fueling a big chunk of India's industry.

As of April 1, 2024, they held nearly 7,910 million tons in reserves and made up about 58.5% of India's domestic coking coal output.