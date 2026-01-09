Tim Cook's 2025 Apple Pay package dips slightly to $74.3 million
Apple CEO Tim Cook took home $74.3 million in 2025—a tiny dip from last year, but still a massive sum.
Most of his pay came from performance-based stock and bonuses, not just a regular salary.
What's inside that paycheck?
Cook's base salary was $3 million, but the real boost came from $57.5 million in stock awards and $12 million in incentives tied to Apple's goals.
Perks like retirement contributions and insurance added up too, plus nearly $888k for security and about $790k for private flights.
How does Cook stack up at Apple?
Other top Apple execs earned between $22-27 million—way less than Cook—which shows just how much Apple values his leadership.
Why does it matter?
Cook revealed in 2015 that he plans to give away all of his wealth through philanthropy, so these big numbers aren't just about personal gain—they could help fuel some major charitable work down the line.