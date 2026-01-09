Tim Cook's 2025 Apple Pay package dips slightly to $74.3 million

Apple CEO Tim Cook took home $74.3 million in 2025—a tiny dip from last year, but still a massive sum. Most of his pay came from performance-based stock and bonuses, not just a regular salary.

What's inside that paycheck? Cook's base salary was $3 million, but the real boost came from $57.5 million in stock awards and $12 million in incentives tied to Apple's goals.

Perks like retirement contributions and insurance added up too, plus nearly $888k for security and about $790k for private flights.

How does Cook stack up at Apple? Other top Apple execs earned between $22-27 million—way less than Cook—which shows just how much Apple values his leadership.