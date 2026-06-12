Bharat Forge joins global chip equipment makers amid AI demand
Bharat Forge, known for its manufacturing chops, is teaming up with giants like ASML, Lam Research, and Applied Materials to make key metal parts for chip-making machines.
This move is all about meeting the booming demand for precision tech, thanks to artificial intelligence and next-generation semiconductors.
Chairman Baba Kalyani says progress on the partnerships is expected over the next year as supplier qualification processes move forward.
Bharat Forge invests 1,000cr+ in Baramati
To keep up with artificial intelligence-driven industry needs, Bharat Forge is putting more than ₹1,000 crore into a new plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.
The facility will build high-tech parts for data center power backup systems for data centers and is set to open soon.
This fits right in with India's big push to boost its own semiconductor ecosystem under the India Semiconductor Mission, so it's a win both for the company and the country's tech future.