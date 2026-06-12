Bharat Forge joins global chip equipment makers amid AI demand

Bharat Forge invests 1,000cr+ in Baramati

To keep up with artificial intelligence-driven industry needs, Bharat Forge is putting more than ₹1,000 crore into a new plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The facility will build high-tech parts for data center power backup systems for data centers and is set to open soon.

This fits right in with India's big push to boost its own semiconductor ecosystem under the India Semiconductor Mission, so it's a win both for the company and the country's tech future.