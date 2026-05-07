Bharat Forge plans explosives facility, targets nearly 50% defense growth

Baba Kalyani: AI accelerates product development

Chairman Baba Kalyani shared that AI is now helping Bharat Forge develop products much faster: what used to take years can now be done in under one year.

The company is targeting 5% to 7% cost savings with this tech boost.

On top of that, the company wants to hit nearly $100 million in data center component exports by fiscal 2027 and is exploring high-tech manufacturing opportunities in Europe.

Even with a recent dip in profits due to a one-time loss, its overall outlook stays positive with these new moves.