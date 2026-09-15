Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney Canada evaluate India's HALE turboprops

These HALE drones are designed for long surveillance missions over land and sea: think smarter, longer-lasting eyes in the sky.

Pratt & Whitney Canada will check if its reliable engines fit the bill, while Bharat Forge handles getting them into the drone design.

As Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, put it, this partnership is a big step toward boosting India's defense capabilities with a mix of global tech and local expertise.