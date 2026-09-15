Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney Canada evaluate India's HALE turboprops
Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada are teaming up to evaluate integration of advanced turboprop engines into India's HALE UAV program.
This collaboration supports India's indigenous aerospace and defense manufacturing capabilities and indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Partnership boosts India's defense capabilities
These HALE drones are designed for long surveillance missions over land and sea: think smarter, longer-lasting eyes in the sky.
Pratt & Whitney Canada will check if its reliable engines fit the bill, while Bharat Forge handles getting them into the drone design.
As Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, put it, this partnership is a big step toward boosting India's defense capabilities with a mix of global tech and local expertise.