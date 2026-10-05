Bharat Forge wins Pratt & Whitney Canada engine parts contract

This partnership isn't just about business. It's also about building a stronger, more resilient global supply chain.

Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada, said, "This collaboration reflects Pratt & Whitney's commitment to building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain that supports its customers and future growth ambitions."

Amit Kalyani said this move is set to boost India's standing in the global aerospace scene and further India's advancement in aerospace manufacturing expertise.