Bharat Forge wins Pratt & Whitney Canada engine parts contract
Bharat Forge just scored a long-term contract to make key engine parts for Pratt & Whitney Canada, a big name in aircraft engines.
These components will be built at Bharat Forge's aerospace facility in India.
Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director Amit Kalyani shared that this move is set to boost India's standing in the global aerospace scene.
Partnership strengthens global supply chain
This partnership isn't just about business. It's also about building a stronger, more resilient global supply chain.
Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada, said, "This collaboration reflects Pratt & Whitney's commitment to building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain that supports its customers and future growth ambitions."
Amit Kalyani said this move is set to boost India's standing in the global aerospace scene and further India's advancement in aerospace manufacturing expertise.