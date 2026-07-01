Bharat Intelligence raises farm incomes to ₹4L via WhatsApp

Bharat Intelligence places 3,000, aims 10L

Since beginning operations in 2025 (as of July 2026), Bharat Intelligence has placed 3,000 workers across 5,000 acres in Nashik, half of them are women working alongside their spouses.

Farmers get reliable help when they need it; workers earn a steady ₹800 to ₹1,000 per day.

Looking ahead, the startup wants to reach 10 lakh rural workers in five years and is working toward skill certifications and insurance to empower its workforce even more.

Expansion into crops like bananas and coffee is also on the cards.