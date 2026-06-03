BharatPe chief product officer Rohan Khara to depart August 2026
Business
Rohan Khara, BharatPe's chief product officer, has decided to move on and will stay until August 2026 to help with the handover.
He joined in early 2024, led product and marketing (and even took on some AI projects), but now his exit marks another big change for the fintech company.
Original founders no longer run BharatPe
Khara's resignation follows a wave of leadership changes: co-founder Shashvat Nakrani left as chief operating officer in April, meaning none of the original founders are running day-to-day operations anymore.
The company recently brought in Himanshu Verma as head of point-of-sale to strengthen its team.
On the business side, BharatPe turned profitable last year and is gearing up for an IPO between FY27 and FY28, serving over 10 million merchants across India.