BharatPe unveils 'BharatPe Flex' UPI credit at Global Fintech Fest
BharatPe just dropped BharatPe Flex at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, a consumer credit offering built around Credit Line on UPI that lets eligible users make UPI merchant payments.
Eligible users can tap into up to ₹60,000 each month, spend it on online and offline UPI merchant payments, and pay back either within 45 days or through flexible EMIs spread over three to 12 months.
BharatPe Flex offers rewards and control
Built on NPCI's Credit Line on UPI, BharatPe Flex lets you access credit without extra apps or cards: users get visibility and control over their credit through the BharatPe UPI app.
You earn rewards as you spend and get visibility and control over your credit through the BharatPe UPI app.
CEO Nalin Negi said, "BharatPe Flex brings the convenience of UPI and the flexibility of credit into one seamless payment experience. We see a significant opportunity to make formal credit more accessible to consumers, with a strong focus on responsible usage and sustainable growth."