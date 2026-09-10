BharatPe unveils 'BharatPe Flex' UPI credit at Global Fintech Fest

Built on NPCI's Credit Line on UPI, BharatPe Flex lets you access credit without extra apps or cards: users get visibility and control over their credit through the BharatPe UPI app.

You earn rewards as you spend and get visibility and control over your credit through the BharatPe UPI app.

CEO Nalin Negi said, "BharatPe Flex brings the convenience of UPI and the flexibility of credit into one seamless payment experience. We see a significant opportunity to make formal credit more accessible to consumers, with a strong focus on responsible usage and sustainable growth."