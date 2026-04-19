Bharti Airtel leads gains as Sensex lifts ₹1,87,497.45 cr

Reliance India's most valuable ₹18.47L cr

LIC wasn't far behind with a ₹27,608.62 crore increase. TCS, Reliance Industries, L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Infosys also saw solid growth.

But not everyone had a great week: HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance actually lost value.

Still, Reliance Industries kept its spot as India's most valuable company at ₹18.47 lakh crore.