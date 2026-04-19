Bharti Airtel leads gains as Sensex lifts ₹1,87,497.45 cr
Business
Last week, eight out of India's top 10 companies got a big boost, adding ₹1,87,497.45 crore to their total value.
Bharti Airtel led the charge with a ₹58,831.52 crore jump, thanks to a rising Sensex and some relief in global tensions (hello, possible U.S.-Iran peace talks).
Reliance India's most valuable ₹18.47L cr
LIC wasn't far behind with a ₹27,608.62 crore increase. TCS, Reliance Industries, L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Infosys also saw solid growth.
But not everyone had a great week: HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance actually lost value.
Still, Reliance Industries kept its spot as India's most valuable company at ₹18.47 lakh crore.