What's the story

Bharti Airtel has officially called off talks with the Tata Group over a possible merger of their Direct-To-Home (DTH) businesses.

The telecom giant announced the decision in a regulatory filing.

The talks, which started in February, were aimed at merging Airtel Digital TV with Tata Play, both of which are operating at a loss.

However, the two parties couldn't come to a mutually agreeable deal.