Bharti close to running Amazon Leo satellite internet in India
Bharti Group is close to teaming up with Amazon Leo to bring satellite-powered internet to India.
If the deal goes through, Bharti could run Amazon Leo's local infrastructure (think gateways and bandwidth) once it gets the green light from India's telecom authorities.
Bharti favors partnerships over building satellites
Instead of building its own satellite network, Bharti is betting on global partnerships, a move Chairman Sunil Mittal recently highlighted.
The group already owns a chunk of Eutelsat OneWeb and might boost that stake.
Joining forces with Amazon Leo could help both companies cut through red tape faster and offer high-speed internet in India, especially with new government rules shaking things up for satellite players.