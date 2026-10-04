Bhavish Aggarwal pledges 20 cr Ola Electric shares for Krutrim
Business
Ola Electric's chairman and managing director, Bhavish Aggarwal, just pledged 20 crore of his own Ola Electric shares, about 16.3% of his total shareholding, to raise money for his private venture, Krutrim Data Centre Pvt. Ltd.
This move comes less than a year after he made sure all his Ola shares were unpledged.
Aggarwal's public share pledge alarms investors
Aggarwal's decision is raising eyebrows because he's using shares from a public company to fund a separate private business.
If things go south, investors could be at risk if those shares get sold.
Plus, Ola Electric has been spending more on Krutrim SI Designs lately, ₹100 crore in FY26, which only adds to concerns about how closely the two companies are tied together.