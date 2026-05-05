Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim hits 300cr after AI services pivot
Business
Krutrim, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, just hit around ₹300 crore in revenue for fiscal 2026, almost triple what it made last year.
The company switched gears from building AI models and chips to focusing on AI cloud services, offering GPU-powered computing tools for businesses.
Krutrim now has 25+ enterprise clients
Now working with more than 25 enterprise clients across mobility, fintech, and e-commerce, Krutrim pulled this off after a major 2025 restructuring that included laying off more than 150 employees.
Ola Electric backed it by pledging shares to fund a Krutrim data center.
While a part of the early business is believed to come from within the Ola ecosystem, Krutrim is aiming to grow beyond it as competition heats up in India's AI infrastructure space.