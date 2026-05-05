Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim hits 300cr after AI services pivot

Krutrim now has 25+ enterprise clients

Now working with more than 25 enterprise clients across mobility, fintech, and e-commerce, Krutrim pulled this off after a major 2025 restructuring that included laying off more than 150 employees.

Ola Electric backed it by pledging shares to fund a Krutrim data center.

While a part of the early business is believed to come from within the Ola ecosystem, Krutrim is aiming to grow beyond it as competition heats up in India's AI infrastructure space.