BHEL board meets May 4 to review FY26 decide dividend

Nuvama expects BHEL profit 26.5% rise

Analysts are predicting a solid finish for BHEL this quarter; Nuvama expects profits up by 26.5% and revenue jumping nearly 24%.

This optimism comes from BHEL's huge order book (now at ₹2.2 lakh crore) and more big orders likely on the way, setting the company up for steady growth in the months ahead.