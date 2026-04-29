BHEL board meets May 4 to review FY26 decide dividend
Business
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) just announced its board will meet on May 4 to review the company's financial results for the last quarter and full year of FY26, plus decide if there'll be a final dividend.
The news gave BHEL's stock a small boost, nudging it up to ₹350.90.
Nuvama expects BHEL profit 26.5% rise
Analysts are predicting a solid finish for BHEL this quarter; Nuvama expects profits up by 26.5% and revenue jumping nearly 24%.
This optimism comes from BHEL's huge order book (now at ₹2.2 lakh crore) and more big orders likely on the way, setting the company up for steady growth in the months ahead.