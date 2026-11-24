BHEL opens 200 online engineer and executive trainee posts Nov25-Dec28
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) just opened up 200 spots for engineer trainee and executive trainee roles.
Applications go live November 25, 2026, and close December 28, 2026, all online.
If you're an engineering grad, CA, or CMA looking for a solid career move, this could be your shot.
BHEL exam Jan27,2027 10-year posting
You'll pick your preferred manufacturing units or power sector locations when you apply.
The selection starts with a computer-based exam on January 27, 2027.
Top scorers (based on a strict shortlist ratio) move forward.
There are minimum qualifying marks (with some relaxation for candidates with disabilities), and those selected will need to serve at their assigned location for at least 10 years, so be ready to settle in!