Next Article
BIAL raises ₹9,000cr through NCDs in India's biggest airport fundraising
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the team behind Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, has pulled off the biggest-ever private fundraising in India's airport sector—₹9,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The cash comes in two rounds: one wrapped up in July and another set for early October.
SBICAP handled the whole deal.
Funding to help BIAL strengthen its finances
This big funding move shows investors are confident in BIAL's growth plans.
According to CFO Bhaskar Rao, it'll help strengthen their finances and support expansion—think better infrastructure and smoother operations.
The goal? Make life easier for everyone at the airport, from passengers to airline partners, while keeping things cost-efficient as demand grows.