BIAL raises ₹9,000cr through NCDs in India's biggest airport fundraising Business Aug 01, 2025

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the team behind Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, has pulled off the biggest-ever private fundraising in India's airport sector—₹9,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The cash comes in two rounds: one wrapped up in July and another set for early October.

SBICAP handled the whole deal.