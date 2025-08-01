What is Sanjiv Bhasin's alleged front-running scam all about

Bhasin's pushback

On June 17, [correct year], Sebi froze Bhasin's accounts and banned him (and his associates) from trading. They're also looking to recover ₹11.37 crore in alleged illegal gains.

At a tribunal hearing on July 31, Sebi called Bhasin the "kingpin" behind the scheme and ordered him to deposit ₹1 crore as security.

Bhasin has pushed back hard—he says he didn't make any unlawful profits and calls Sebi's numbers baseless.

The investigation is ongoing, so this story isn't over yet.

