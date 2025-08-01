Delhivery's Ecom Express acquisition sets stage for logistics revolution Business Aug 01, 2025

Delhivery just wrapped up its ₹1,407 crore takeover of Ecom Express, bringing two big names in Indian logistics under one roof.

With the Competition Commission's green light in June, Delhivery is now set to ramp up last-mile delivery and warehousing across the country.

The integration process has kicked off and should wrap within six months.