Delhivery's Ecom Express acquisition sets stage for logistics revolution
Delhivery just wrapped up its ₹1,407 crore takeover of Ecom Express, bringing two big names in Indian logistics under one roof.
With the Competition Commission's green light in June, Delhivery is now set to ramp up last-mile delivery and warehousing across the country.
The integration process has kicked off and should wrap within six months.
What this merger means for you
This move means potentially faster, more reliable deliveries for online shoppers—and more muscle for Delhivery in the ecommerce game.
They're keeping most of Ecom's experienced team while managing costs smartly.
Early results look promising: revenue from Ecom's business is already beating expectations and helping fuel Delhivery's growth.
If you're into how tech shapes your shopping experience, this is a merger worth watching.