Delhivery's revenue rises 5.6% in Q1 FY26

Logistics driving most of Delhivery's cash flow

Most of Delhivery's cash comes from core logistics like moving packages and managing warehouses.

They also brought in ₹130 crore from other sources, pushing total revenue to ₹2,424 crore.

But running this massive operation isn't cheap: about 70% of expenses went to freight handling and servicing, with overall costs rising slightly to ₹2,327 crore.