Delhivery's revenue rises 5.6% in Q1 FY26
Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics company, just posted a 5.6% revenue boost for April-June FY26, hitting ₹2,294 crore.
More people are using their services—think warehousing and last-mile delivery—helping them pull ahead of last year's numbers.
Logistics driving most of Delhivery's cash flow
Most of Delhivery's cash comes from core logistics like moving packages and managing warehouses.
They also brought in ₹130 crore from other sources, pushing total revenue to ₹2,424 crore.
But running this massive operation isn't cheap: about 70% of expenses went to freight handling and servicing, with overall costs rising slightly to ₹2,327 crore.
Net profit jumps 67% year-on-year
Thanks to smoother operations, Delhivery's net profit shot up 67% year-on-year to ₹91 crore.
Their stock closed at ₹429.05 on August 1, valuing the company at over ₹32,000 crore ($3.76 billion).
With festival season around the corner—and everyone ordering more stuff online—they're set up for even bigger months ahead.