Delhivery to open 40 dark stores to boost fast deliveries
Delhivery is gearing up to make fast deliveries even faster by opening 35-40 new dark stores in three more cities this fiscal year.
These aren't regular shops—they're mini-warehouses that help speed up online orders.
This move builds on their current setup of 20 stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Dark stores to help Delhivery in last-minute deliveries
With these extra dark stores, Delhivery's two-hour delivery service for D2C brands gets a big boost—think last-minute essentials or quick tech fixes.
The company expects this expansion could add ₹80-100 crore in revenue and improve B2B deliveries for things like auto and electronic parts.
Plus, Delhivery Direct (their local delivery arm) is set to grow nationwide with a ₹14 crore investment, taking on rivals like Porter and Borzo as they aim for a bigger slice of the intracity delivery market.