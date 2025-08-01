Delhivery to open 40 dark stores to boost fast deliveries

Dark stores to help Delhivery in last-minute deliveries

With these extra dark stores, Delhivery's two-hour delivery service for D2C brands gets a big boost—think last-minute essentials or quick tech fixes.

The company expects this expansion could add ₹80-100 crore in revenue and improve B2B deliveries for things like auto and electronic parts.

Plus, Delhivery Direct (their local delivery arm) is set to grow nationwide with a ₹14 crore investment, taking on rivals like Porter and Borzo as they aim for a bigger slice of the intracity delivery market.